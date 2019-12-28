.

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles' Joe Walsh 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-28-2019

AC/DC

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles' Joe Walshwas a top 19 story of June 2019: The Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh shared the news that he made some music with AC/DC legend Brian Johnson, while his band was in London for a concert.

Walsh and The Eagles performed at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday (June 23rd) and he took to Instagram to share the news that met up with Johnson the next day.

Joe shared a photo with the famed AC/DC frontman on the social media site and captioned the image "Great day making music with my old pal Brian today in london. We nailed it! Love ya man!"

Johnson had previously had Walsh on his A Life On The Road television series where the two put together an impromptu song while sitting in a limousine. No word from either rock star what the nature of this new music could possibly be.


