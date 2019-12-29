.

AC/DC Died With Malcolm Says Original Singer

William Lee | 12-29-2019

AC/DC

Original AC/DC singer Dave Evans believes that the band ended with the passing of rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young and says that he has no desire to reunite with the group.

Evans was featured on the band's first two singles "Can I Sit Next To You Girl" and "Baby Please Don't Go", but was replaced by the late Bon Scott before the band rose to fame.

He took to Facebook recently to address rumors that he might be returning to the group. He wrote, "Despite reported rumors I have no interest in returning to AC/DC as the vocalist.

"As far as I am concerned Malcolm Young was the inspiration, the driving force and the musical genius of 'AC/DC' since we first formed the band and in my opinion when he died the real essence of the band also died and could never be the same without him. I do however wish any new form of the band success."


