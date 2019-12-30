.

AC/DC Release Surprise Social Media Video 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-30-2019

AC/DC

AC/DC Release Surprise Social Media Video was a top 19 story of July 2019: AC/DC surprised fans this summer by releasing a short video clip on their social media sites marking the 40th anniversary of their landmark album "Highway To Hell".

The brief video clip included the caption "Celebrate with us all month long! ?#H2H40" and was shared across their various social media pages including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The post comes after over two years on inactivity on the platforms and during a week that the band is rumored to announced a world tour, according to a claim made last week by Topeka, Kansas radio station V100, who reported that an anonymous source supposedly connected with the band said that they will be announcing a tour and that it will feature the return of frontman Brian Johnson.

While awaiting to see if that announcement comes or not, fans can check out the video officially shared by the band here


