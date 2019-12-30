AC/DC Release Surprise Social Media Video 2019 In Review

AC/DC Release Surprise Social Media Video was a top 19 story of July 2019: AC/DC surprised fans this summer by releasing a short video clip on their social media sites marking the 40th anniversary of their landmark album "Highway To Hell".

The brief video clip included the caption "Celebrate with us all month long! ?#H2H40" and was shared across their various social media pages including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The post comes after over two years on inactivity on the platforms and during a week that the band is rumored to announced a world tour, according to a claim made last week by Topeka, Kansas radio station V100, who reported that an anonymous source supposedly connected with the band said that they will be announcing a tour and that it will feature the return of frontman Brian Johnson.

While awaiting to see if that announcement comes or not, fans can check out the video officially shared by the band here





Related Stories

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen 2019 In Review

AC/DC Died With Malcolm Says Original Singer

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles' Joe Walsh 2019 In Review

AC/DC Name Tarnished By Recruiting Axl Rose Says Fraser 2019 In Review

AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio 2019 In Review

Angus Young Myth Debunked By Original AC/DC Singer 2019 In Review

AC/DC Reportedly Finish New Album 2019 In Review

Another Clue To AC/DC Return Discovered 2019 In Review

AC/DC Singer Rumor Indirectly Confirmed 2019 In Review

More AC/DC News



