AC/DC's Angus Young Celebrated With Limited Edition Rock Iconz

02-25-2019
AC/DC

Knucklebonz have announced that they will be releasing a limited edition Rock Iconz statue this spring that will pay tribute to AC/DC legend Angus Young.

They revealed that the new figures are currently in production and they will only be making 3000 that will include a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue.

According to the manufacturer, the "Rock Iconz statues are officially licensed" and limited edition collectibles built to 1/9 scale that are each hand-cast, painted and numbered. Check it out here.


