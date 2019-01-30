News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




AC/DC Singer Rumor Indirectly Confirmed

01-30-2019
AC/DC

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson reportedly confirmed rumors that he is back in the band recording a new album, according to the Los Angeles band Terrorizer.

Johnson was forced to leave the group amid their last tour because he risked permanent hearing loss. He was famously replaced on the trek by Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose.

Then last summer rumors started that the band was a recording studio in Vancouver, Canada where they had recorded their most recent albums with photos appearing online of Johnson and Phil Rudd at the facility.

The group has been tight lipped about their current activities but the band Terrorizer shared the following on social media this week, "We ran into Brian Johnson from ACDC at the airport today after the flight home and we asked him about the rumors of him being on the new ACDC album and he said 'Yes' and that he is 'Sick of denying it'. So that was a cool surprise ending to the tour."


