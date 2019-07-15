Bela Fleck & The Flecktones Expand Anniversary Tour

Bela Fleck & The Flecktones have expanded their 30th Anniversary which will feature the original lineup visiting cities across the U.S. this fall into next spring.

The band, featuring Bela, Howard Levy, Future Man and Victor Wooten, will be kicking off the tour November 21st in Auburn, AL at Auburn University.

Bela had this to say, "The band is a creative idealistic project, one that somehow connects with people in a profound way. Nothing about any of that has changed in 30 years.

"The Flecktones are touring for the sheer love of playing and celebrating our friendship. That's why we get together these days." See the dates below:

Nov 21 Auburn, AL Auburn University

Nov 22 Birmingham, AL Alys Stephens Center

Nov 23 Germantown, TN Germantown Performing Arts Center

Nov 24 Indianapolis, IN Butler University

Nov 26 Gainesville, FL University of Florida

Nov 27 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symphony Hall

Dec 1 Charlottesville, VA The Paramount Theater

Dec 2 Bethesda, MD Strathmore Music Center

Dec 3 Philadelphia, PA Kimmel Center

Dec 4 New York, NY Town Hall

Dec 5 Hartford, CT The Bushnell

Dec 6 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre

Dec 7 Burlington, VT Flynn Theater

Dec 8 Portland, ME State Theatre

March 22 Roanoke, VA Jefferson Center

March 24 Williamsport, PA Community Arts Center

March 25 Ithaca, NY State Theatre New Jersey

March 26 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts

March 27 Boston, MA Berklee Performance Center

March 28 Stony Brook, NY Staller Center





Related Stories

Bela Fleck Announces 'Juno Concerto' Album

More Bela Fleck News

Share this article



