Bela Fleck & The Flecktones Expand Anniversary Tour

07-15-2019
Bela Fleck

Bela Fleck & The Flecktones have expanded their 30th Anniversary which will feature the original lineup visiting cities across the U.S. this fall into next spring.

The band, featuring Bela, Howard Levy, Future Man and Victor Wooten, will be kicking off the tour November 21st in Auburn, AL at Auburn University.

Bela had this to say, "The band is a creative idealistic project, one that somehow connects with people in a profound way. Nothing about any of that has changed in 30 years.

"The Flecktones are touring for the sheer love of playing and celebrating our friendship. That's why we get together these days." See the dates below:

Nov 21 Auburn, AL Auburn University
Nov 22 Birmingham, AL Alys Stephens Center
Nov 23 Germantown, TN Germantown Performing Arts Center
Nov 24 Indianapolis, IN Butler University
Nov 26 Gainesville, FL University of Florida
Nov 27 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symphony Hall
Dec 1 Charlottesville, VA The Paramount Theater
Dec 2 Bethesda, MD Strathmore Music Center
Dec 3 Philadelphia, PA Kimmel Center
Dec 4 New York, NY Town Hall
Dec 5 Hartford, CT The Bushnell
Dec 6 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre
Dec 7 Burlington, VT Flynn Theater
Dec 8 Portland, ME State Theatre
March 22 Roanoke, VA Jefferson Center
March 24 Williamsport, PA Community Arts Center
March 25 Ithaca, NY State Theatre New Jersey
March 26 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts
March 27 Boston, MA Berklee Performance Center
March 28 Stony Brook, NY Staller Center


