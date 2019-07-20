Gov't Mule Release 'Bring On The Music' Live Video

Gov't Mule have released a live music video for "Bring On The Music", which is the title track to the new live package (concert film and album).

"Bring On The Music - Live at The Capitol Theatre" was directed by music photographer and director Danny Clinch (Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Phish).

Warren Haynes had this to say, "'Bring On The Music' is a song about loss and inevitable change, and also about the relationship between the band and our audience which we feel extremely lucky to have." Watch the video here.





