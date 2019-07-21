AC/DC Share Classic Rare TV Performance

(hennemusic) AC/DC are streaming live performance video of the title track to "Highway To Hell" from a 1979 Dutch television program as they mark the 40th anniversary of the classic album.

Filmed live at the Rijnhal arena in Arnhem, Holland just two weeks ahead of the project's release in the summer of 1979, the footage originally aired on the music series "Countdown" before it surfaced as part of the band's "Plug Me In" DVD box set in 2007.

Singer Bon Scott's final record with the group before his passing in 1980, "Highway To Hell" marked the band's commercial breakthrough after years of endless touring; it would set the stage for 1980's "Back In Black" - dedicated to Scott and featuring new addition Brian Johnson - to go on to become one of the best-selling albums in music history.

The official online debut of the 1979 live footage follows AC/DC's return to social media this past week for the first time in two years amid speculation that the outfit are preparing to announce plans for a world tour that may include the return of Johnson, retired bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd to the lineup.

Johnson and other band members were spotted at a Vancouver recording studio last summer as reports surfaced that the group were working on a new album, with sessions later confirmed by longtime AC/DC engineer Mike Fraser. Watch the "Highway To Hell" performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

AC/DC Release Surprise Social Media Video

AC/DC Classic Given Unusual Makeover

AC/DC Rumored To Announce Tour Next Week

AC/DC Legend Brian Johnson's TV Show Coming To U.S.

Eagles' Joe Walsh Addresses AC/DC Brian Johnson Speculation

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles' Joe Walsh

Journey's Steve Perry Recalls Early AC/DC Experience

Axl Rose Was Really Nervous About AC/DC Gig

AC/DC Name Tarnished By Recruiting Axl Rose Says Fraser

More AC/DC News

Share this article



