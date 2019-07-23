Slipknot Release 'Solway Firth' Music Video

Slipknot have released a music video for their new song "Solway Firth." The track follows "Unsainted," as the second new song that the band has shared from their forthcoming album.

The band will be releasing their new studio record, entitled "We Are Not Your Kind," on August 9th and the group's M. Shawn Crahan to direct the new video for "Solway Firth".

They teamed with Amazon to include footage from the forthcoming Prime Original series "The Boys", which premieres this Friday, July 26th. The clip also features footage from the band's recent European music festival headline sets. Watch the visual here.





Related Stories

Slipknot Fan Won't Know What To Expect From New Album

Slipknot Livestreaming Festival Performance This Weekend

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone

Corey Taylor Found Healing With Slipknot's Dark New Album

Trivium's Matt Heafy Takes Slipknot's Unsainted In New Direction

Slipknot's Crahan Thanks Fans For Support Following Daughter's Death

Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Says 'Surgery Was Swell'

More Slipknot News

Share this article



