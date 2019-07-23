.

Slipknot Release 'Solway Firth' Music Video

07-23-2019
Slipknot

Slipknot have released a music video for their new song "Solway Firth." The track follows "Unsainted," as the second new song that the band has shared from their forthcoming album.

The band will be releasing their new studio record, entitled "We Are Not Your Kind," on August 9th and the group's M. Shawn Crahan to direct the new video for "Solway Firth".

They teamed with Amazon to include footage from the forthcoming Prime Original series "The Boys", which premieres this Friday, July 26th. The clip also features footage from the band's recent European music festival headline sets. Watch the visual here.


Slipknot Fan Won't Know What To Expect From New Album

