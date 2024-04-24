Slipknot To Play Rare Intimate Venue Show This Week

Slipknot will be playing a special rare intimate show at Pappy + Harriet's in Pioneertown, Ca, just outside of Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree, this Thursday, April 25th as a warm up to their appearance at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas this weekend.
The popular high desert venue only seats 350 inside the venue and is known for hosting well known artists on national tours, as well as warm-up shows for event in the nearby Indio, such as Coachella festival, with Paul McCartney playing a surprise set at the club in 2016 ahead of the Desert Trip Festival that also feature performances from the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, the Who and Roger Waters.
Tickets for the Pappy + Harriet's concert have already sold out and according to the ticket website, proceeds will benefit Joshua Tree No Kill Shelter and Boys & Girls Club Of The Hi Desert. Fans can sign-up for a waitlist here for tickets if they become available.
