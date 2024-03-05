Ex-Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg Joins Iconic Band

Recently ousted Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has a new gig. Punk veterans Suicidal Tendencies announced on Tuesday, March 5th, that Weinberg is their new drummer.

Slipknot announced last November that they had parted ways with the drummer, who is the son of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's Max Weinberg. After spending time in the studio with Infectious Grooves, Jay revealed on Tuesday that he has joined Suicidal Tendencies.

The band shared the following statement from Jay via Instagram, "When I think of the culture and community of heavy music that I've loved and considered my creative home for 20 years, I think of Suicidal Tendencies.

"A foundational pillar and source of inspiration ever since I fell in love with punk, metal, and hardcore. Having toured and played shows together all over the world, I've been so fortunate to become friends with my musical heroes who have been a part of this band's incredible history.

"It's an absolute honor and privilege to play with Suicidal Tendencies, and I can't wait to start this incredibly exciting new chapter in just one week! See you all in the pit! Jay"

