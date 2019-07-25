.

AC/DC Unleash 1979 Live Video From Their Vault

07-25-2019
AC/DC

(hennemusic) AC/DC have expanded 40th anniversary celebrations of their "Highway To Hell" album by streaming a live performance video of their 1975 classic, "The Jack", as captured for the Dutch TV series "Countdown."

Footage of the tune from the group's second record, "T.NT." - first released as part of the band's 2007 DVD box set "Plug Me In" - is making its official online debut forty years after it was filmed live at the Rijnhal arena in Arnhem, Holland in 1979. "Unleashed from the vault!," says AC/DC. "'The Jack' live from Holland on the Highway To Hell Tour!"

The 1979 album saw the band work with producer Mutt Lange for their first album to not only break into the US Top 100, but land itself in the Top 20 when it peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200.

"Highway To Hell" eventually went on to sell 7 million copies in the States and earn multi-platinum status in Australia and Canada. AC/DC recently marked the album's 40th anniversary with live footage of the title track from the same Dutch concert broadcast that featured "The Jack." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


AC/DC Unleash 1979 Live Video From Their Vault

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen

AC/DC Share Classic Rare TV Performance

AC/DC Release Surprise Social Media Video

AC/DC Classic Given Unusual Makeover

AC/DC Rumored To Announce Tour Next Week

AC/DC Legend Brian Johnson's TV Show Coming To U.S.

Eagles' Joe Walsh Addresses AC/DC Brian Johnson Speculation

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles' Joe Walsh

Journey's Steve Perry Recalls Early AC/DC Experience

More AC/DC News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
AC/DC Unleash 1979 Live Video From Their Vault- Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Talks New Songs- Bruce Springsteen New Film Premiere Announced- Megadeth- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Stryper Live 2019

Stray Cats - 40

The Return of James to America

Sites and Sounds: Genre Themed Music Cruise Edition

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man

advertisement


Latest News
AC/DC Unleash 1979 Live Video From Their Vault

Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Talks New Songs

Bruce Springsteen New Film Premiere Announced

Cancer Diagnosis Was A Surprise To Megadeth Cofounders

Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce Christmas Rocks Tour

Bad Religion Add Leg To North American Tour

Crobot Release 'Low Life' Video

Redd Kross Stream New Song Featuring Buzz Osborne



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.