AC/DC Unleash 1979 Live Video From Their Vault

(hennemusic) AC/DC have expanded 40th anniversary celebrations of their "Highway To Hell" album by streaming a live performance video of their 1975 classic, "The Jack", as captured for the Dutch TV series "Countdown."

Footage of the tune from the group's second record, "T.NT." - first released as part of the band's 2007 DVD box set "Plug Me In" - is making its official online debut forty years after it was filmed live at the Rijnhal arena in Arnhem, Holland in 1979. "Unleashed from the vault!," says AC/DC. "'The Jack' live from Holland on the Highway To Hell Tour!"

The 1979 album saw the band work with producer Mutt Lange for their first album to not only break into the US Top 100, but land itself in the Top 20 when it peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200.

"Highway To Hell" eventually went on to sell 7 million copies in the States and earn multi-platinum status in Australia and Canada. AC/DC recently marked the album's 40th anniversary with live footage of the title track from the same Dutch concert broadcast that featured "The Jack." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





