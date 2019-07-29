AC/DC Classic Fuels Zombieland: Double Tap Trailer

The AC/DC classic "Shoot To Thrill" is featured in the trailer for the forthcoming "Zombieland: Double Tap" film that will be hitting theaters on October 18th.

The sequel to the 2009 "Zombieland" will star Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone and trailer including the "Back In Black" song can be streamed here.

Here is synopsis for the film, "A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer and the original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick for Zombieland 2: Double Tap.

"In the sequel, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors.But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family."





