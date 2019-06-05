|
Beatles White Album All-Star Tribute Tour Announced
Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz lead the lineup of all-star musicians who will be hitting the road to pay tribute to the Beatles' White Album this fall.
Dubbed the "It Was Fifty Years Ago Today Tour 2019 - A Tribute To The Beatles White Album," the trek will launch on September 21st in Atlantic City, NJ at the Golden Nugget
The tour will also feature Jason Scheff (Chicago) and Joey Molland (Badfinger) and the Musical Director will be Joey Curatolo (the musical director of RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles).
The shows will feature the all-star group performing their greatest hits along with songs from The Beatles' White Album, according to the announcement. See the dates below
Tour Dates:
Sept 21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Golden Nugget
