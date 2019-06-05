Beatles White Album All-Star Tribute Tour Announced

Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz lead the lineup of all-star musicians who will be hitting the road to pay tribute to the Beatles' White Album this fall.

Dubbed the "It Was Fifty Years Ago Today Tour 2019 - A Tribute To The Beatles White Album," the trek will launch on September 21st in Atlantic City, NJ at the Golden Nugget

The tour will also feature Jason Scheff (Chicago) and Joey Molland (Badfinger) and the Musical Director will be Joey Curatolo (the musical director of RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles).

The shows will feature the all-star group performing their greatest hits along with songs from The Beatles' White Album, according to the announcement. See the dates below

Tour Dates:

Sept 21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Golden Nugget

Sept 28 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre

Sept 29 - Danville, KY - Norton Center

Oct 1 - St. Charles, IL - Arcadia Theater

Oct 2 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

Oct 5 - Beverly, MA - Cabot Theater

Oct 6 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center For The Arts

Oct 7 - Orono, ME - Collins Center For The Arts

Oct 8 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

Oct 10 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theater

Oct 11 - Boston, MA - Berklee PAC

Oct 12 - Westbury, NY - Theatre @ Westbury

Oct 13 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo PAC

Oct 15 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Oct 17 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theater

Oct 18 - New London, CT - Garde Arts Center

Oct 20 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

(Additional shows to be announced soon!)





