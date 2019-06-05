News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Beatles White Album All-Star Tribute Tour Announced

06-05-2019
Beatles

Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz lead the lineup of all-star musicians who will be hitting the road to pay tribute to the Beatles' White Album this fall.

Dubbed the "It Was Fifty Years Ago Today Tour 2019 - A Tribute To The Beatles White Album," the trek will launch on September 21st in Atlantic City, NJ at the Golden Nugget

The tour will also feature Jason Scheff (Chicago) and Joey Molland (Badfinger) and the Musical Director will be Joey Curatolo (the musical director of RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles).

The shows will feature the all-star group performing their greatest hits along with songs from The Beatles' White Album, according to the announcement. See the dates below

Tour Dates:

Sept 21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Golden Nugget
Sept 28 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre
Sept 29 - Danville, KY - Norton Center
Oct 1 - St. Charles, IL - Arcadia Theater
Oct 2 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
Oct 5 - Beverly, MA - Cabot Theater
Oct 6 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center For The Arts
Oct 7 - Orono, ME - Collins Center For The Arts
Oct 8 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
Oct 10 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theater
Oct 11 - Boston, MA - Berklee PAC
Oct 12 - Westbury, NY - Theatre @ Westbury
Oct 13 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo PAC
Oct 15 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
Oct 17 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theater
Oct 18 - New London, CT - Garde Arts Center
Oct 20 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
(Additional shows to be announced soon!)


