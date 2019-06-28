Eagles' Joe Walsh Addresses AC/DC Brian Johnson Speculation

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh has addressed speculation that he is recording an album with AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson, which was sparked by a social media post earlier this week.

On Monday (June 24), Walsh shared a photograph with Johnson with the caption, "Great day making music with my old pal Brian today in London. We nailed it! Love ya man!"

This led some to speculation that the two were making an album, but Walsh took to Twitter on Thursday to strike that down. He tweeted, "To set the record straight - 'THERE IS NO RECORD IN THE WORKS BETWEEN BRIAN AND I' We were simply having a bit of fun together, we are musicians afterall!"





