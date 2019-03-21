News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Angus Young Myth Debunked By Original AC/DC Singer

03-21-2019
AC/DC

Original AC/DC frontman Dave Evans debunked a longstanding myth about lead guitarist Angus Young's youthful start in the band during a recent interview.

The story goes that Angus was just 16-years-old and still in school when the band was formed but Evans was asked about the myth and told a different tale during an interview with The Metal Voice.

Dave said, "Angus was about 19 years old . We put his age down to 16 years old because he was so little .George Young wanted us to look different from the other bands in Australia.

"So They told us Angus was going to wear a school boy outfit put his age down to 16 to relate to he kids, as we had lots of school gigs at the time. The school boy uniform was made for him by his sister. Angus was not going to school, he had a job he was 19 years old."


