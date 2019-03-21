|
Paul Gilbert Releases 'Havin It' Video
03-21-2019
Former Mr. Big guitarist Paul Gilbert has released a video for his new song "Havin It". The track comes from his forthcoming album "Behold Electric Guitar", which is set to be released on May 17th.
Paul had this to say about the new song, (watch the video here) "I finally wrote a song with long guitar solos! It took me decades to stretch beyond my pop song structure habits, and it feels great to be FREE, and just play, and play, and play.
"The song still has melodies and themes, and those were inspired by the idea that when you have something good... You still want MORE. Havin' it... don't make me stop wantin' it!"
He continued, "There is not one overdub on the record. Everything you hear is four guys jamming, listening to each other, and making room for each other. The music almost mixes itself that way! And it's just a great mindset to have. When you know that you won't be fixing or adding parts later... It keeps your mind very active to get things right!"
