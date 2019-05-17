Paul Gilbert Announces North American Tour

Mr. Big guitarist Paul Gilbert has announced that he will be hitting the road later this month for a North American tour in support of his new solo album.

Paul is releasing his new album, "Behold Electric Guitar", on May 17th and will launch the supporting tour on May 25th in Denver, CO at The Oriental Theater.

He had this to say about the new album, "There is not one overdub on the record. Everything you hear is four guys jamming, listening to each other, and making room for each other. The music almost mixes itself that way! And it's just a great mindset to have. When you know that you won't be fixing or adding parts later... It keeps your mind very active to get things right!"



The complete tracklisting: "Havin It," "I Own A Building," "Everywhere That Mary Went," "Love Is The Saddest Thing," "Sir, You Need To Calm Down," "Let That Battery Die," "Blues For Rabbit," "Every Snare Drum," "A Snake Just Bit My Toe," "I Love My Lawnmower," "A Herd Of Turtles," "Things Can Walk To You."



North America Tour Dates:

5/25 Denver, CO The Oriental Theater

5/26 Lawrence, KS Bottleneck

5/28 Chicago, IL Reggie's Rock Club

5/29 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre

5/30 Milwaukee, WI Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

5/31 Westland, MI The Token Lounge

6/01 Toronto, CAN Rockpile West

6/02 Cleveland, OH Music Box Supper Club

6/05 Pittsburgh, PA The Crafthouse Stage & Grill

6/06 Ardmore, PA The Ardmore Music Hall

6/07 Gaithersburg, MD Union Jack's Rio

6/08 Poughkeepsie, NY The Chance

6/09 Annapolis, MD Rams Head On Stage

6/11-13 New York, NY Iridium Jazz Club

6/14 Falls Church, VA The State Theatre

6/16 Atlanta, GA City Winery

6/17 Nashville, TN City Winery

6/20 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

6/21 The Woodlands, TX Dosey Doe

6/22 Austin, TX The Parish

6/23 Lubbock, TX Jake's Sports Café

6/26 Scottsdale, AZ BLK Live

6/27 West Hollywood, CA Whiskey A Go Go

6/28 Las Vegas, NV Counts Vamp'd

6/30 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater





Related Stories

Paul Gilbert Releases 'Havin It' Video

Buckethead Explains His Paul Gilbert Connection

Joe Satriani's G4 Experience To Feature Phil Collin, Paul Gilbert, More

More Paul Gilbert News

Share this article



