King's X Tour Plans Sidelined By Member's Heart Issues

King's X drummer Jerry Gaskill has some heart issues that need to be treated and the this has caused the band to postpone their upcoming dates this year until next spring.

The group shared the following on Facebook, "On October 14th, during a recent check-up with his cardiologist, Jerry Gaskill was informed that he had some issues with his heart that needed to be addressed, and as a result, he will need to have some procedures to help rectify these issues.

"Jerry is feeling positive and is looking toward the future, He wanted to make sure that his feelings were truly expressed, on how awful he feels about having this happen. He and the band were looking forward to playing these upcoming shows, especially knowing that they were selling out. Jerry is determined as always to do whatever he can to get back out and see all of the fans, and as his focus is turned inward we all ask that you keep FAITH HOPE AND LOVE during this process."

Gaskill had this to say, "It is with great sadness and sorrow that we must cancel and reschedule these upcoming shows. I thought of every possible way that I could actually get out there and do this. I was very much looking forward to it. But I realized in the end that it just would not be wise. Yet, I am determined once again to come back and be better than ever. Thanks for all the love and understanding." See the rescheduled dates here.





