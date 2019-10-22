.

Foo Fighter Recruits Guns N' Roses, Eagles Stars For New Song

K. Wiggins | 10-22-2019

Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters star Taylor Hawkins is streaming a brand new solo band track featuring guest appearances from legendary members of Guns N' Roses, The Eagles and The Pretenders.

The new track "Get The Money" is the title song from the forthcoming Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders album, which is set to hit stores on November 8th.

The song features Taylor on lead vocals along with The Pretenders icon Chrissie Hynde, a guitar solo from The Eagles legend Joe Walsh and Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan on bass.

"Get The Money" is the second single from the new album, following the lead track "Crossed The Line". Listen to the new song here.


