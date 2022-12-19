Dave Grohl Plays Tribute To Taylor Hawkins With Billie Eilish

Video still

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl joined Billie Eilish on stage during her show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last Thursday (December 15th) for a special performance of "My Hero" in tribute to late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Grohl told the audience, "Earlier this year all of the Foo Fighters and our families gathered together at my house to watch the Grammys, and when Billie came out for her performance in a Taylor Hawkins t-shirt, the room was filled with real tears of love and gratitude.

"So, from our families who aren't here tonight, and the Hawkins family and everyone, we'd like to thank you very much. So let's sing it for Taylor." Watch video of the performance below:

Related Stories

Queen's Roger Taylor Dedicated OBE To Taylor Hawkins (2022 In Review)

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead At 50 (2022 In Review)

Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop (2022 In Review)

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Collection Charity Auction Announced

Foo Fighters Music and Merch

News > Foo Fighters