Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls TV Appearance Previewed

Michael Angulia | 10-26-2019

Derek Smalls

AXS TV have shared a preview clip of Spinal Tap star Derek Smalls' (actor Harry Shearer) appearance on this week's episode of Paul Shaffer Plus One, which airs this Sunday, October 27th at 8pE/5pP.

The preview clip shows Smalls sharing his surprising thoughts on the band's groundbreaking 1984 documentary This Is Spinal Tap. He says, "The hatchet job, I call it. We never had control of it.

"I'm going to be scientific about this: 93.97% of the time, we found our way to the stage straightaway. You never saw that in the film." Smalls doesn't shy away from casting blame on director Marty DiBergi, whom he feels was intentionally trying to make the band look ridiculous. "What does that say? What does that say to you? He had an agenda!" Watch the clip below:


Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls TV Appearance Previewed

