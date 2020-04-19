Steven Van Zandt Releases Wyldlife's New Album

Steven Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records have released "Year Of The Snake", the brand new studio album from New York rockers Wyldlife.
Frontman Dave Feldman had this to say about the band's fourth album, "There may be listeners who think there's a bit more negative energy or anger on 'Year Of The Snake', but there's always been a hard truth to our songs.
"Topics include paranoia, anxiety, bad relationships with others, bad relationships with self, hustling in every sense of the word...but it's not all good news! I guess the overarching theme is: 'It's 2020. Life is obviously f***ed, nothing matters whatsoever, let's party about it.'" Stream the record here.
