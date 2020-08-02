AC/DC With Axl Rose Concert Goes Online

A multi-camera video of the final stop of the AC/DC's Rock Or Bust Tour featuring lead vocals from Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose, has been shared online.

Rose was recruited by the legendary group after frontman Brian Johnson was forced to pull out of the 2016 North American tour or face permanent hearing loss.

A YouTube user has shared video for the final stop of the tour that took place on September 20, 2016 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Watch the video and see the setlist below:

01. Rock Or Bust

02. Shoot To Thrill

03. Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be

04. Back In Black

05. Got Some Rock & Roll Thunder

06. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

07. Rock 'N' Roll Damnation

08. Thunderstruck

09. High Voltage

10. Rock 'N' Roll Train

11. Hells Bells

12. Given The Dog A Bone

13. If You Want Blood (You've Got It)

14. Live Wire

15. Sin City

16. You Shook Me All Night Long

17. Shot Down In Flames

18. Have A Drink On Me

19. T.N.T.

20. Whole Lotta Rosie

21. Let There Be Rock

22. Highway To Hell

23. Riff Raff

24. Problem Child

25. For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)





