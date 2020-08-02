AC/DC With Axl Rose Concert Goes Online

A multi-camera video of the final stop of the AC/DC's Rock Or Bust Tour featuring lead vocals from Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose, has been shared online.
Rose was recruited by the legendary group after frontman Brian Johnson was forced to pull out of the 2016 North American tour or face permanent hearing loss.
A YouTube user has shared video for the final stop of the tour that took place on September 20, 2016 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Watch the video and see the setlist below:
01. Rock Or Bust
02. Shoot To Thrill
03. Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be
04. Back In Black
05. Got Some Rock & Roll Thunder
06. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
07. Rock 'N' Roll Damnation
08. Thunderstruck
09. High Voltage
10. Rock 'N' Roll Train
11. Hells Bells
12. Given The Dog A Bone
13. If You Want Blood (You've Got It)
14. Live Wire
15. Sin City
16. You Shook Me All Night Long
17. Shot Down In Flames
18. Have A Drink On Me
19. T.N.T.
20. Whole Lotta Rosie
21. Let There Be Rock
22. Highway To Hell
23. Riff Raff
24. Problem Child
25. For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)
