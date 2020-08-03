AC/DC Look Back At 'Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution'

AC/DC take a look back at their classic anthem "Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution" for the latest episode of their "Back In Black" 40th anniversary video series.

Late rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young said of the track, "We were in London at the time and there was a big deal about noise pollution with clubs around the city. They wanted to ban them. We'd gone in with nine tracks and we needed another song and we left it to the end."

Frontman Brian Johnson added, "The title was already written by Malcolm and Angus and it was more anthemic than anything else." Watch the video below:





