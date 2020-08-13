AC/DC Rumors Addressed By Chris Slade

Chris Slade questions the legitimacy of photos showing other members of AC/DC in Vancouver, Canada that sparked rumors that the band was working on a new album.

Slade returned to the band for their last tour, for "Rock Or Bust", replacing Phil Rudd. Photos surfaced showing Rudd and frontman Brian Johnson near the recording studio where they made "Rock Or Bust".

Chris was asked about the photos and if he knew anything about a new album during a new interview with Rolling Stone. He responded, "Nope. I don't at all. To be honest, those pictures are so old. I think it was probably... I don't know if I was the first drummer to go through Canada. But it looks, to me, like old pictures, to be honest.

"If you look at the hair on everybody and what the hair is like now, including me, you'll see what I mean. There are so many rumors about AC/DC. There are daily, and I mean daily, rumors. 'Oh, Angus has bought New Zealand.' It's ridiculous. 'Oh, I know things because I know. They recorded an album and they're going to be touring in 2020!' You know what? They're not [laughs]."

He also addressed his status with the band. He said, "To my absolute knowledge, and this is me being absolutely honest, I am the current drummer in AC/DC. [Laughs] It may sound deluded to some people. I've said that before in interviews and people have gone, 'The man is deluded. He's lost it. He doesn't know what he's talking about.'

"Nobody has ever called me and said, 'By the way, you're not the current drummer' or, 'By the way, Phil's been in the band for three years.' Nobody has ever said that. As far as I'm concerned ... God, I'm philosophical enough to realize that Phil may well be back in the band. I have no idea. I had no idea last time when they called me before Rock or Bust. I'm open to all possibilities. That's the way people should be, open-minded."





Related Stories

The Story of AC/DC - Let There Be Rock Coming Next Month

AC/DC Look Back At 'Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution'

AC/DC With Axl Rose Concert Goes Online

AC/DC Revisit Back In Black Classic 'Shoot To Thrill'

New AC/DC Album Recorded But Delayed By Pandemic Says Snider

AC/DC Tribute Bon Scott With 'Back In Black'

Slash Leads All-Star Lineup For AC/DC Back In Black Celebration

AC/DC Release Classic 'You Shook Me All Night Long' Live Video

AC/DC Look Back At 'Hells Bells' For 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary

More AC/DC News



