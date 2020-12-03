Angus Young Explains Why AC/DC Delayed 'Power Up'

Social media promo Social media promo

AC/DC lead guitarist Angus Young has revealed to My Turning Point that the band had planned to released their new, chart topping album, "Power Up," earlier, but it was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Angus spoke to the podcast to promote the new album and he explained the delayed, "The beginning of this year, we were planning, we were gonna get it out earlier.

"So we had worked on a lot of the promotional side of it. And we'd also actually been doing rehearsals, playing, because Brian wanted to see if [it] was at all possible. [with Brian's hearing issues].

"So, we had actually been geared up. We had done promotional stuff, shot a video, and the record company were gonna put together all their plans, how they were gonna promote it and everything.

"The plan was to go earlier with the album. And then, it was a case of we were rehearsing, and, as I said, had done promo stuff. And then we had a quick break.

"We had gone into our home spaces. And then this pandemic thing sprung up out of nowhere. And not just us, it threw the whole world a big curve[ball].

"So that plan fell apart, because from that point on, nobody knew what was happening in those early stages of that. So everything was put on hold until it was such time that it was possible to release the album. But pre-pandemic, we were hoping we could have got it out earlier."

Related Stories

AC/DC Spend Second Week At No. 1 and Angus Explains 'PWR/UP'

AC/DC Won't Change and Have Boxes Full Of Unreleased Music

Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Team With Megadeth's Ellefson For AC/DC Cover Video

AC/DC Top Album Chart And Make History With 'PWR/UP'

AC/DC Top UK Album Charts With 'Power Up'

AC/DC Planning New Virtual Video

AC/DC May Top The U.S. and UK Album Charts With 'Power Up'

Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic

AC/DC's Full 'Power Up' Album Now Online





More AC/DC News



