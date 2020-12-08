AC/DC Remain At No. 1 For Third Week On Album Chart

(hennemusic) AC/DC's brand new studio album "Power Up" remains atop the Australia album charts for a third consecutive week following its release last month.

According to the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA), the feat earns the band their longest run at No. 1 in the country, besting a previous two-week high with 1992's "Live."

The legendary group's first release in six years was produced by Brendan O'Brien and recorded in Vancouver in 2018. Upon its release, ARIA announced that "Power Up" helped AC/DC make music history by becoming the only Australian band to have No. 1 albums at least once over the course of five decades when they scored their sixth chart-topper in the region. Watch the "Shot In The Dark" video here.

