AC/DC PWRUP The World In New Video

Rock legends AC/DC have shared a new video entitled "#PWRUP The World" that shows artists painting a mural in Warsaw, Poland to promote their new album "Power Up".
The new record topped the U.S. charts the week of release, as well as hitting No. 1 in 17 other countries including their native Australia where it remained in the top spot for four straight weeks.
Frontman Brian Johnson is eager for 2021 and hopefully hitting the road to promote the album. He was a guest on Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh's Old Fashioned Rock N' Roll Radio Show back in September and discussed the possibility of touring once the pandemic subsides.
Johnson said of 2021, "It would be lovely just to get out there, stand on that stage, and just give it everything you've got. It's going to be the biggest roar you'll ever hear in your life, when any band, anywhere in the world, stands up there, it's going to be brilliant!"
Watch the PWRUP The World video below:
