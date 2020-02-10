.

AC/DC Super Bowl Half-Time Drive Gets Boost From Dee Snider

William Lee | 02-10-2020

AC/DCPhoto by antiMusic's K Wiggins

A rock fan has started an online petition to have AC/DC play the Super Bowl half-time show and Twister Sister frontman Dee Snider has shared his endorsement of the drive.

Snider took to Instagram and shared a link to the petition along with a video. Dee said, "There are a lot of bands that are stadium worthy and a lot of bands that have sold hundreds of millions of records, but the one band that I think has such crossover appeal to so many people in all genres is AC/DC."

"You play so many of their songs at every single game - and the band is reuniting with a new album, they're going to be touring again and they would bring down the house." See his post here.


