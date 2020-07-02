.

AC/DC Drummer Was Shocked When Band Brought In Axl Rose

Michael Angulia | 07-02-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

AC/DC

AC/DC drummer Chris Slade says that he was shocked when they recruited Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose to help them finish their last tour after lead vocalist Brian Johnson was forced to drop off the trek.

Johnson was warned that if he continued to perform on the Rock Or Bust World tour that he risked permanent hearing loss. Eager to meet their commitments, the band brought in Rose to sing on the remaining dates.

Drummer Chris Slade was asked about the experience in a recent interview with Sonic Perspectives. He said, "I think Brian was doing the best he possibly could do. I could hear him so well, because I was using in-ear monitors. He didn't sound anything like he thought he sounded. But, of course, he felt really bad that he couldn't do what he considered his best. I was shocked when he was no longer around.

"I was even more shocked when they said they were trying out Axl Rose. I was, like, 'What?' because I heard all the stories. Turns out he was the nicest guy, and when he started singing, I didn't realize that he had that voice.

"He was phenomenal and could cover all the eras. He was never late for anything, as AC/DC goes by the second, not the minute, when they start a show.

"Only once did they not start a show on time in 45 years, and I happened to be in the band. It was due to an issue with Angus's guitar not being set up properly. As far as they were concerned, they have never been late on stage." Read the full interview here.


Related Stories


AC/DC Drummer Was Shocked When Band Brought In Axl Rose

AC/DC Won't Tour This Year, But Slade Ready If Called For 2021

AC/DC Classic Receives All-Star Quarantine Cover

AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Addresses Fans At Virtual Bonfest

Sammy Hagar Rocks AC/DC classic In Lockdown Sessions Video

AC/DC Frontman Reveals New Album Details To Snider

AC/DC Super Bowl Half-Time Drive Gets Boost From Dee Snider

AC/DC Bon Scott Remembered Book Released

AC/DC New Album And Tour Rumor From Down Under

AC/DC Icon Bon Scott To Honored With Real Highway To Hell 2019 In Review

More AC/DC News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Eagles Concert Film Coming To TV This Holiday Weekend- AC/DC Drummer Was Shocked When Band Brought In Axl Rose- Beavis And Butt-Head Making A Comeback- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Sami Chohfi's Dirty Your Soul

RockPile: Danielia Cotton, the Jackets And More

Singled Out: Chris Bell's Whispering Town

Singled Out: Tetrarch's I'm Not Right

Root 66: Chicago Farmer - Flyover Country

advertisement
Latest News

Eagles Concert Film Coming To TV This Holiday Weekend

AC/DC Drummer Was Shocked When Band Brought In Axl Rose

Beavis And Butt-Head Making A Comeback

Elton John Launching Classic Concert Streaming Series

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Horror Classic Carrie's Infamous Scene Recreated In Music Video

The Allman Betts Band Announce New Album 'Bless Your Heart'

Pearl Jam Stream 2018 Berlin Performance Of 1992 Rarity