AC/DC Classic Receives All-Star Quarantine Cover

The AC/DC classic "Riff Raff" has received an all-star quarantine cover from members of members of Clutch, Cave In, Converge and Carcass.

The new cover video was shared by the heavy metal themed talk show "Two Minutes To Late Night" and features Clutch frontman Neil Fallon, Cave In's Stephen Brodsky and Adam McGrath, Carcass' Tom Draper, Converge's Ben Koller and bassist Jordan "Gwarsenio Hall" Olds.

The show had this description for the video, "Ozzie not Ozzy! We got a bunch of musicians to cover the best AC/DC song from the comfort of their own bedrooms (and Ben's practice space.)

"We started filming parts of this song in January with plans and demos laid out for a series of bedrooms covers to come; completely unaware of the oncoming pandemic.

"Now, with so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them.

"Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at www.honorableswords.com" Watch the video below:





