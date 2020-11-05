Angus Dispels AC/DC and Axl Rose Speculations

After AC/DC recruited Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose to complete their last tour there was speculation that the band might continue with him, but Angus Young says that they never considered it.
Rose took over lead vocals for Brian Johnson after the frontman was forced off the road during AC/DC's Rock Or Bust tour in 2016 over the threat of hearing loss.
Angus was asked by Total Guitar (via UCR) if the band considered continuing with Rose as frontman and he said "that never really came up. Axl was really very generous, and he helped us out to get through our touring side at a difficult spot.
"He had contacted us and said he could help if it didn't interfere with his own commitments of what he was going. ... He wanted to come in and try songs that he himself liked, and he was suggesting songs I hadn't played in a long time.
"I'm definitely grateful that he volunteered, and that had helped us finish off our commitment. But he has his own life."
