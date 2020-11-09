AC/DC Hoping For Magic Potion So They Can Play Live Again

AC/DC legend Angus Young says that "It's hard to guess," when the band will be able to return to the road to support their forthcoming studio album "PWR/UP".
Angus and frontman Brian Johnson spoke with Radio.com about the new album and discussed the possibility of hitting the road to promote it during the age of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Young had this to say about touring, I'm just hoping some medical Einstein will come up with a magical potion and go 'hey it just so happens I've got it in my top pocket, here it is!'... I might even settle for the snake oil salesman."
Johnson said about releasing the album, "Let's do something that's going to make the world forget their troubles for a couple of hours listening to this album...Without getting too deep or philosophical about it, it's been a s*** year." Stream the full interview here.
