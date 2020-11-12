Eric Church Wins CMA Entertainer Of The Year Award

Eric Church took home the honor of Entertainer of the Year at the 54th annual CMA Awards event that took place on Wednesday night (November 11th)
"If there was ever a year not to win," Church joked while accepting the award. "This year, at least for me, has been about loss - loss of life, loss of playing shows, loss of freedom, loss of kids being in school...
"And you know what the win is? The win is we all were here tonight, together as Country music - in person, live and I believe this, I really believe this: It's gonna be music that brings us out of this.
"That is the one thing that's gonna save the world. Politicians are about division; music is about unity." He then added, "And I promise you, it's gonna take everyone in this room to unite."
He continued his call for unity during a press conference. He said, "When you go to a concert and your favorite artist plays your favorite song, and you throw your arm around the person next to you, you don't worry about whether he's a Republican or a Democrat, whether he's pro-life or pro-choice. You're in that moment and you're pulling on the rope the same way. I think what we're missing right now in America is more of the stuff that unites us versus what divides us.
"I swear - it's going to be music that saves us... It's going to be about how we do it, and how we do it responsibly, and how we show that this is how we're gonna leave COVID in the dust."
Eric Church Lighting Up Radio With New Song 'Hell Of A View'
Eric Church Releasing New Single 'Stick That In Your Country Song'
Eric Church Adds New Leg To Double Down Tour
Eric Church Announces Desperate Man Album and Streams Title Song
Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend
Country Stars Perform Las Vegas Tribute at 2018 Grammys
Eric Church, Maren Morris Lead Grammy Tribute to Las Vegas Victims
Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Reunion Rumors- AC/DC Frontman Praises Axl Rose For Job Taking Over Gig- System Of A Down Raise Over $600K With New Songs- more
Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia
5 Star: Professor and the Madman - Seance
On The Record: Happy 5th Anniversary Vinyl Moon Records!
Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Reunion Rumors
AC/DC Frontman Praises Axl Rose For Job Taking Over Gig
System Of A Down Raise Over $600K With New Songs
Former Guns N' Roses Star Ashba Delivers 'A Christmas Storm'
Eric Church Wins CMA Entertainer Of The Year Award
Joe Walsh Announces Impressive Initial Lineup For VetsAid
Alice Cooper Reveals Details For New Album 'Detroit Stories'
Neil Young Previews Box Set With Unreleased Live Version Of 1969 Classic