Eric Church Wins CMA Entertainer Of The Year Award

Eric Church took home the honor of Entertainer of the Year at the 54th annual CMA Awards event that took place on Wednesday night (November 11th)

"If there was ever a year not to win," Church joked while accepting the award. "This year, at least for me, has been about loss - loss of life, loss of playing shows, loss of freedom, loss of kids being in school...

"And you know what the win is? The win is we all were here tonight, together as Country music - in person, live and I believe this, I really believe this: It's gonna be music that brings us out of this.

"That is the one thing that's gonna save the world. Politicians are about division; music is about unity." He then added, "And I promise you, it's gonna take everyone in this room to unite."

He continued his call for unity during a press conference. He said, "When you go to a concert and your favorite artist plays your favorite song, and you throw your arm around the person next to you, you don't worry about whether he's a Republican or a Democrat, whether he's pro-life or pro-choice. You're in that moment and you're pulling on the rope the same way. I think what we're missing right now in America is more of the stuff that unites us versus what divides us.

"I swear - it's going to be music that saves us... It's going to be about how we do it, and how we do it responsibly, and how we show that this is how we're gonna leave COVID in the dust."

