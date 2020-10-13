AC/DC have released their second behind the scenes promo video for their forthcoming album, "PWR/UP," and the new clip, entitled "This One's For Mal", pays tribute to late guitarist Malcolm Young.
His brother, band cofounder and lead guitarist Angus Young explains in the video that the new album is a tribute to Malcolm. He says, "I know Mal's not with us anymore, but he's there with us in spirit.
"This band was his baby, his life. He was always one [to say], 'You keep going.' His big line always, every now and again, he'd go... he always said, 'If you're a musician, it's a bit like being on the Titanic. The band goes down with the ship.' That's how he viewed it." Watch the video below:
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Explains 'Serious' Hearing Loss Battle
AC/DC Frontman Addresses Rumors About New Album 'PWR/UP'
AC/DC Not Interested In Covid Restricted Concerts
AC/DC Stream New Single 'Shot In The Dark'
AC/DC Releasing New Album 'PWR/UP' Next Month
AC/DC's New Song 'Shot In The Dark' Fuels TV Ad
AC/DC Preview New Song 'Shot In The Dark'
AC/DC Confirm Reunited Band Lineup
AC/DC Ask Fans If They Are Ready To PWR/UP
Metallica Unplugging For Special Livestream- Ozzy Osbourne Has Rebooked Farewell Tour Dates- Eddie Van Halen Fans Angered By David Crosby's Dismissive Tweet- Puscifer- more
Hot In The City: Concerts in Your Car
Quick Flicks: Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World (DVD + CD, Blu-ray + CD)
David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Metallica Unplugging For Special Livestream
Ozzy Osbourne Has Rebooked Farewell Tour Dates
Eddie Van Halen Fans Angered By David Crosby's Dismissive Tweet
Puscifer To Play Special Existential Reckoning Livestream
AC/DC Honor Malcolm Young With New 'PWR/UP' Video
Singled Out: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus's Is This The Read World?
Bird3 Frontman And Julie Mintz Call For Unity With 'AsOne'
Queen and Adam Lambert Top UK Charts With New Live Album