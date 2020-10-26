AC/DC have unleashed a brand new music video for their song "Shot In The Dark". The track is the lead single from the legendary band's forthcoming album.
The new record will be entitled "PWR/UP" (a.k.a. Power Up) and is scheduled to hit stores on November 13th. It is the follow-up to the band's 2014 album "Rock Or Bust".
The band premiered the video via YouTube on Monday morning (October 26th) and prior to the revealing the clip the shared a video of the group and director David Mallet discussing the clip and previous videos. Watch that here.
The current band lineup features original lead guitarist Angus Young, longtime frontman Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd, bassist Cliff Williams and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young. Watch the new video below:
AC/DC Announce 'Shot In The Dark' Video Premiere Event
AC/DC's Angus Young Grateful To Axl Rose
AC/DC Make Podcast Debut For 'PWR/Up'
AC/DC's Angus Young Explains Malcolm's Role On New Album
Former AC/DC Member Has Reportedly Died
AC/DC's New Album Fueled by Malcolm Young
AC/DC Honor Malcolm Young With New 'PWR/UP' Video
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Explains 'Serious' Hearing Loss Battle
AC/DC Frontman Addresses Rumors About New Album 'PWR/UP'
Eddie Van Halen's Son Addresses Rumor About New Version Of Band- AC/DC Premiere 'Shot In The Dark' Video- Steve Jobs Saved Music Business Says Megadeth Star- more
Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament
5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me
Battle of the Band: The Allman Brothers Band
Joe Bouchard - Strange Legends
Eddie Van Halen's Son Addresses Rumor About New Version Of Band
AC/DC Premiere 'Shot In The Dark' Video
Steve Jobs Saved The Music Business Says Megadeth Star
Within The Ruins Reveal 'Black Heart' Video
The Lumineers' Wesley Schultz Introduces New Album With Video
Wolfheart Release 'Horizon On Fire' Video
Signal 13 Release 'All Fired Up' Video
Singled Out: Simon McBride's Trouble