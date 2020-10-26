.

AC/DC Premiere 'Shot In The Dark' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-26-2020

AC/DC have unleashed a brand new music video for their song "Shot In The Dark". The track is the lead single from the legendary band's forthcoming album.

The new record will be entitled "PWR/UP" (a.k.a. Power Up) and is scheduled to hit stores on November 13th. It is the follow-up to the band's 2014 album "Rock Or Bust".

The band premiered the video via YouTube on Monday morning (October 26th) and prior to the revealing the clip the shared a video of the group and director David Mallet discussing the clip and previous videos. Watch that here.

The current band lineup features original lead guitarist Angus Young, longtime frontman Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd, bassist Cliff Williams and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young. Watch the new video below:



