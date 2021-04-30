Trace Adkins Shares His 'Heartbreak Song'

Trace Adkins has released a visualizer for his brand new single "Heartbreak Song". The track is the first taste of the music icon's forthcoming studio album.

"'Heartbreak Song' is a song I've had in my back pocket for a few years," shares Adkins. "I'm excited that this is the first release from my upcoming album.

Trace is currently working on the new album and had this to say, "There's nothing else like it. That is still my favorite thing to do in this business: go into the studio with some lyrics and a melody and then let the finest musicians in the world help turn it into something magical. It liberates me.

"I also can't wait to share some exciting new collaborations with some of the friends I've made throughout my career. Getting together with folks in the studio has been a fun way to reflect on the last 25 years and makes me look forward to 25 more." Watch the video below:

[an error occurred while processing this directive]

News > Trace Adkins =



