Steely Dan Preview New Live Album Northeast Corridor

(hennemusic) Steely Dan are streaming audio of their 1980 classic, "Hey Nineteen", as the first preview to their forthcoming package "Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!"
The first live Steely Dan album in more than 25 years was recorded across tour dates at New York City's Beacon Theatre, The Met Philadelphia, and more.
"Northeast Corridor" will be available in multiple formats, including CD and digital on September 24, with a 180-gram vinyl package due October 1. A live version of the acclaimed solo album by Donald Fagen, "The Nightfly Live", will also be released on the same schedule.
Fagen continues to perform under the Steely Dan banner following the 2017 passing of guitarist Walter Becker. Fagen and Steely Dan will return to live action this fall on a US Tour that will open with a four-night stand in Miami, FL on October 5. Stream the song here.
