Paul McCartney To Tell His Story With His Lyrics

Beatles legend Paul McCartney is forgoing a traditional autobiography and has opted instead to let his lyrics do the talking, telling his story through the words of his songs.

The book will be entitled "The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present" and is set to be released on November 2nd. It is being edited and introduced by Paul Muldoom and will feature McCartney telling his story through the words of 154 songs from all stages of his career.

Paul had this to say, "More often than I can count, I've been asked if I would write an autobiography, but the time has never been right. The one thing I've always managed to do, whether at home or on the road, is to write new songs. I know that some people, when they get to a certain age, like to go to a diary to recall day-to-day events from the past, but I have no such notebooks.

"What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them, which I've learned serve much the same purpose. And these songs span my entire life' Paul McCartney, The Lyrics".

He also said, "I hope that what I've written will show people something about my songs and my life which they haven't seen before. I've tried to say something about how the music happens and what it means to me and I hope what it may mean to others too."

Paul Muldoon added, "Based on conversations I had with Paul McCartney over a five year period, these commentaries are as close to an autobiography as we may ever come. His insights into his own artistic process confirm a notion at which we had but guessed - that Paul McCartney is a major literary figure who draws upon, and extends, the long tradition of poetry in English." Watch a trailer below:

