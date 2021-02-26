Eric Church Shares New Single 'Never Break Heart'

Eric Church has release a lyric video for his new single "Never Break Heart". The track comes from his forthcoming triple album release, "Heart & Soul," which is set to hit stores this April.

Fans may remember the song from Church's appearance on "ACM Presents: A Salute to Our Country" television special last year where he performed a stripped back version of the track.

He had this to say during the performance, "The hardest thing about this for me as a dad, as a husband, as a business leader, as a citizen, has been the unknown. I believe we fear the unknown.

"Here's what I know: I have hope and you should have hope, because since the beginning of time, people have gathered... and we will gather again. The important thing to remember is to not fear, to be brave, and to endure. That's what this song is about." Watch the lyric video below:

