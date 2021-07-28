AC/DC Share Story Behind 'Witch's Spell' Video

(hennemusic) AC/DC are telling the story behind the making of a video for the "Power Up" track, "Witch's Spell", in a new audio package posted by the band.

Angus Young, Brian Johnson and Cliff Williams can be heard detailing the production of the clip, which was directed, edited and animated by Wolf & Crow using band performance footage shot by Clemens Habicht for the latest song issued from the band's seventeenth studio record.

Recorded with producer Brendan O'Brien in Vancouver in 2018, the album sees Angus joined by three members of the group's "Back In Black" lineup - Johnson, Williams and drummer Phil Rudd - alongside rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, who stepped in for co-founder Malcolm Young after he retired in 2014 due to dementia before passing away in 2017.

Introduced with the lead single, "Shot In The Dark", "Power Up"debuted at No. 1 in the US and UK, among others - while also enjoying a four-week run atop the Australian charts. Stream the BTS special and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Bon Scott's Family Launches Official Website For Late AC/DC Legend

AC/DC Star Was Surprised First Time Playing With Axl Rose

AC/DC Unleash 'Witch's Spell' With New Video

AC/DC Preview 'Witch's Spell' Video

Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson

AC/DC In The Studio For 'High Voltage' 45th Anniversary

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Releasing Autobiography This Fall

Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online

News > AC/DC