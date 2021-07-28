AC/DC Share Story Behind 'Witch's Spell' Video

(hennemusic) AC/DC are telling the story behind the making of a video for the "Power Up" track, "Witch's Spell", in a new audio package posted by the band.
Angus Young, Brian Johnson and Cliff Williams can be heard detailing the production of the clip, which was directed, edited and animated by Wolf & Crow using band performance footage shot by Clemens Habicht for the latest song issued from the band's seventeenth studio record.
Recorded with producer Brendan O'Brien in Vancouver in 2018, the album sees Angus joined by three members of the group's "Back In Black" lineup - Johnson, Williams and drummer Phil Rudd - alongside rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, who stepped in for co-founder Malcolm Young after he retired in 2014 due to dementia before passing away in 2017.
Introduced with the lead single, "Shot In The Dark", "Power Up"debuted at No. 1 in the US and UK, among others - while also enjoying a four-week run atop the Australian charts. Stream the BTS special and watch the video here.
Bon Scott's Family Launches Official Website For Late AC/DC Legend
AC/DC Star Was Surprised First Time Playing With Axl Rose
AC/DC Unleash 'Witch's Spell' With New Video
AC/DC Preview 'Witch's Spell' Video
Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson
AC/DC In The Studio For 'High Voltage' 45th Anniversary
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Releasing Autobiography This Fall
Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert- ZZ Top's Dusty Hill Sidelined From Tour- Rush- more
Slipknot Icon Joey Jordison Dead At 46- RIP Metal Church's Mike Howe- Intimate Metallica- Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free'- more
Slipknot Announce Knotfest Los Angeles- Chevelle Announce Fall Tour- Steely Dan Absolutely Normal Tour '21- more
Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Has Emergency Heart Surgery- Stone Temple Pilots Hint At Return To The Road- more
Caught In The Act: Lit Live In Illinois
Root 66: Kevin Daniel- Craig Cardiff- Nineteen Hand Horse- Whistlebelly
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and The Circle Live In Illinois
A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut
Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert
ZZ Top's Dusty Hill Sidelined From North American Tour
Rush's Cinema Strangiato Coming To Movie Theaters
AC/DC Share Story Behind 'Witch's Spell' Video
Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Built By Nations' In New Video
Metallica Stream Rehearsal Version Of 'Don't Tread On Me'
Dream Theater Announce New Album 'A View From The Top Of The World'
Switchfoot Premiere 'the bones of us' Video