AC/DC Preview 'Witch's Spell' Video

(hennemusic) AC/DC are sharing a preview of a video for the "Power Up" track, "Witch's Spell", ahead of its online premiere on Wednesday, June 9th. The band recorded the project with producer Brendan O'Brien in Vancouver in 2018.

The album sees Angus Young joined by three members of the group's "Back In Black" lineup - singer Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd - alongside rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, who stepped in for co-founder Malcolm Young after he retired in 2014 due to dementia before passing away in 2017.

Introduced with the lead single, "Shot In The Dark", "Power Up"debuted at No. 1 in the US and the UK, among others while also enjoying a four-week run atop the Australian charts. Watch the preview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

