After teasing fans with a preview clip, AC/DC have released the music video for their latest single "Witch's Spell", a track from the band's chart topping album "Power Up."
The album was released last November and debut at No. 1 in several countries around the world including the U.S. and UK. It stayed in the top spot in the group's native Australia for four weeks.
The band, Brian Johnson (vocals), Phil Rudd (drums), Cliff Williams (bass), Angus Young (guitar) and Stevie Young (guitar), recorded the album with producer Brendan O'Brien at the Warehouse Studios in Vancouver in 2018. Watch the video below:
AC/DC Preview 'Witch's Spell' Video
Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson
AC/DC In The Studio For 'High Voltage' 45th Anniversary
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Releasing Autobiography This Fall
Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly
AC/DC's Bon Scott Got Unusual First Impression Of Brian Johnson
Angus Young Explains Inspiration For AC/DC Classic
AC/DC Unleash 'Witch's Spell' With New Video- Eddie Van Halen Tributed With New Song Eddie- The Pretty Reckless Recruit Soundgarden Icons For New Video- Black Veil Brides- more
Guns N' Roses To Play First Rock Concert At New Vegas Stadium- Sammy Hagar To Rock The NASCAR All-Star Race- AC/DC Preview 'Witch's Spell' Video- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more
Lost 1981 Van Halen Dinosaur Video Surfaces Online- Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates- Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour- Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Album- more
Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again- Motley Crue, Sabbath, Rob Zombie Offshoot L.A. Rats Get Animated- Ill Nino Stars Debut First Song From New Group- more
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
The Pretty Reckless Recruit Soundgarden Icons For New Video
Black Veil Brides Release 'Crimson Skies' Video
Ten Years After Announce Blue Crossroads Livestream Event
John 5 Announces U.S. Summer Tour
AC/DC Unleash 'Witch's Spell' With New Video
Eddie Van Halen Tributed With New Song 'Eddie'
Anthrax Revisit Early Milestones On 40th Anniversary Series
Singled Out: Dom Colizzi's Demons