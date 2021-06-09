AC/DC Unleash 'Witch's Spell' With New Video

After teasing fans with a preview clip, AC/DC have released the music video for their latest single "Witch's Spell", a track from the band's chart topping album "Power Up."

The album was released last November and debut at No. 1 in several countries around the world including the U.S. and UK. It stayed in the top spot in the group's native Australia for four weeks.

The band, Brian Johnson (vocals), Phil Rudd (drums), Cliff Williams (bass), Angus Young (guitar) and Stevie Young (guitar), recorded the album with producer Brendan O'Brien at the Warehouse Studios in Vancouver in 2018. Watch the video below:

