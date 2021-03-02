AC/DC's Bon Scott Got Unusual First Impression Of Brian Johnson

Late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott once witnessed the man who would replace him in the band, Brian Johnson, giving an extra spirited performance on stage while he was suffering from "attack of appendicitis", but Bon thought it was part of his act.

Lead guitarist Angus Young shared the story during a recent appearance on the New & Approved show on Los Angeles radio station KLOS that is hosted by industry vet Mat Pinfield.

Angus revealed, "Bon had been in a band that had toured in Britain, and they were opening for the band Brian was in, which was a band called Geordie.

"Anyhow, they were gigging away, and as Bon told the story, he was saying he was listening to Geordie performing and listening to Brian, and then he heard this screaming. He said it sounded great, he said it sounded like Little Richard was on the stage. He said this guy howling and yelling. And then he said then he saw the guy on the floor.

"Bon thought it was great. It was the best act he had seen, and a singer, in a long time. But what he didn't know, afterwards he found out, Brian had an attack of appendicitis. But Bon thought it was part of the act. He thought, 'This guy is incredible.' 'And he was still hittin' these high notes.'" Watch the full interview below:

