Singled Out: Tom Mackell's Maybe Tonight

Charleston, South Carolina-based singer/songwriter Tom Mackell just released a single called "Maybe Tonight," and to celebrate we have asked Tom to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The initial idea started while I was making the drive from Charleston to Nashville. I was thinking about my relationships while contemplating walking the line between remembering the past and continuing to look forward. I wanted the song to capture the energy and feelings of those thoughts. I find that once the ideas and message are shown in the lyrics, the rest of the song seems to come pretty organically.

When we first sat down to write the song, the process began with an acoustic guitar and piano. The original tempo was a lot slower, but once I brought it to my producer, he suggested that we up the tempo and focus more on the energy in the groove. We hashed out a new demo the night before recording day, showed it to the band, and laid the track down within a few hours.

I am very fortunate to know and be able to play music with such amazing players whom I also call my friends. These guys have been my recording band for all of my releases since 2016. I always look forward to my next session at Saxman Studios in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. I couldn't be more grateful to be surrounded by so much talent.

