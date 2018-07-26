Tony Lucca And Tom Mackell Announce U.S. Tour 07-26-2018

. (Skye) Tony Lucca is set to hit the road beginning in October for a tour run with Tom Mackell that will visit the East Coast, Northeast, and Midwest for 17 dates. Lucca's dates will be in support of his new standalone single, "Nashville," which will be available for purchase on August 31, 2018 and is being released via AWAL/Kobalt. Says Lucca about the single, "I wrote 'Nashville' as precursor to my wife and me 'getting out of Dodge,' as they say. We decided to move from Los Angeles to Nashville a handful of years ago, as part of the mass exodus of fellow singer/songwriters doing the same." "Nashville" was a part of a larger, introspective, creative timeframe for Lucca that also birthed a new album, which will be released in 2019. "On the heels of doing 'The Voice' and signing a short-lived deal with Adam Levine's label, I had decided to take some time off from getting into another album cycle," Lucca says. "Instead, I submersed myself in Nashville itself, making the rounds with the writing community, getting to know the folks in town and how things work from a creative standpoint. Eventually it was time to make a new record. I would call it inspiration, but it was more like a compulsion. I partnered with producer/drummer Ken Coomer and made what I feel is my most organic record to date. We tracked eight songs over the course of about a week before sending the sessions out to Sam Phillips Recording in Memphis where Matt Ross-Spang was able to mix them into shape." Tony Lucca Tour Schedule (all dates with Tom Mackell):

10/20/2018 Miller's / Charlottesville, VA (solo show)

10/21/2018 Dog Patch House Concerts / Fayetteville, NC (solo show)

10/23/2018 Haymarket at City Winery / Boston, MA (solo show)

10/24/2018 Tellus 360 / Lancaster, PA (solo show)

10/25/2018 Burlap and Bean / Newtown Square, PA (solo show)

10/26/2018 Triumph / New Hope, PA (trio show)

10/27/2018 The Crib house concert / Herndon, VA (solo show)

11/7/2018 Old Rock House / St. Louis, MO (trio show)

11/8/2018 7th Street Entry / Minneapolis, MN (trio show)

11/9/2018 House Concert / Cedar Valley, IA (trio show)

11/10/2018 Vox Series / Marshfield, WI (trio show)

11/11/2018 Maintenance Shop / Ames, IA (trio show)

11/13/2018 Club Cafe / Pittsburgh, PA (trio show)

11/14/2018 TBD (trio show)

11/15/2018 ArtsQuest / Bethlehem, PA (trio show)

11/16/2018 The Listening Room / Port Clinton, OH (trio show)

11/17/2018 20 Front Street / Lake Orion, MI (trio show) Skye submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories



Tony Lucca And Tom Mackell Announce U.S. Tour Tony Lucca and Friends Free Residency Shows Announced More Tony Lucca News Share this article



