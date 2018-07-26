News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Tony Lucca And Tom Mackell Announce U.S. Tour
07-26-2018
.
Tony Lucca

(Skye) Tony Lucca is set to hit the road beginning in October for a tour run with Tom Mackell that will visit the East Coast, Northeast, and Midwest for 17 dates.

Lucca's dates will be in support of his new standalone single, "Nashville," which will be available for purchase on August 31, 2018 and is being released via AWAL/Kobalt.

Says Lucca about the single, "I wrote 'Nashville' as precursor to my wife and me 'getting out of Dodge,' as they say. We decided to move from Los Angeles to Nashville a handful of years ago, as part of the mass exodus of fellow singer/songwriters doing the same."

"Nashville" was a part of a larger, introspective, creative timeframe for Lucca that also birthed a new album, which will be released in 2019. "On the heels of doing 'The Voice' and signing a short-lived deal with Adam Levine's label, I had decided to take some time off from getting into another album cycle," Lucca says. "Instead, I submersed myself in Nashville itself, making the rounds with the writing community, getting to know the folks in town and how things work from a creative standpoint. Eventually it was time to make a new record. I would call it inspiration, but it was more like a compulsion. I partnered with producer/drummer Ken Coomer and made what I feel is my most organic record to date. We tracked eight songs over the course of about a week before sending the sessions out to Sam Phillips Recording in Memphis where Matt Ross-Spang was able to mix them into shape."

Tony Lucca Tour Schedule (all dates with Tom Mackell):
10/20/2018 Miller's / Charlottesville, VA (solo show)
10/21/2018 Dog Patch House Concerts / Fayetteville, NC (solo show)
10/23/2018 Haymarket at City Winery / Boston, MA (solo show)
10/24/2018 Tellus 360 / Lancaster, PA (solo show)
10/25/2018 Burlap and Bean / Newtown Square, PA (solo show)
10/26/2018 Triumph / New Hope, PA (trio show)
10/27/2018 The Crib house concert / Herndon, VA (solo show)
11/7/2018 Old Rock House / St. Louis, MO (trio show)
11/8/2018 7th Street Entry / Minneapolis, MN (trio show)
11/9/2018 House Concert / Cedar Valley, IA (trio show)
11/10/2018 Vox Series / Marshfield, WI (trio show)
11/11/2018 Maintenance Shop / Ames, IA (trio show)
11/13/2018 Club Cafe / Pittsburgh, PA (trio show)
11/14/2018 TBD (trio show)
11/15/2018 ArtsQuest / Bethlehem, PA (trio show)
11/16/2018 The Listening Room / Port Clinton, OH (trio show)
11/17/2018 20 Front Street / Lake Orion, MI (trio show)

Skye submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Tony Lucca And Tom Mackell Announce U.S. Tour

Tony Lucca and Friends Free Residency Shows Announced

More Tony Lucca News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Slash Streams And Talks New Song 'Driving Rain'- Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star- Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video- more

Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record- Foo Fighters Rock Classic Song With Joe Walsh- Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell Tribute Cover Released- Ozzy Osbourne- more

David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio- Judas Priest Release 'No Surrender' Video Featuring Glenn Tipton- more

Avenged Sevenfold Forced To Cancel North American Tour- Slash Releases Brand New Solo Band Song- Metalocalypse Director John Schnepp Dead At 51- Austin Carlile Plots Return- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Slash Streams And Talks New Song 'Driving Rain'

Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star

Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video

Early Bob Seger Recording Coming On Heavy Music Compilation

The Who's Roger Daltrey Sets Release For Long-Awaited Memoir

Nightwish Have Most Of Music For Next Album

Butcher Babies, Hyro The Hero And Tetrarch Announce Tour

Young The Giant Release 'Simplify' Video

Suicide Silence's Mark Heylmun Explains Absence From Band

Lenny Kravitz Streams New Song '5 More Days 'Til Summer'

Frost Re-Up With InsideOutMusic For Several Releases

Mini Mansions Recruit Colin Hanks For Works Every Time EP

Say Hi Releases 'I Just Wanna Go Home' Video

Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record

Foo Fighters Rock Classic Song With Joe Walsh

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell Tribute Cover Released

- more

Page Too Stories
David Bowie Box Set Promo Video Released

Psychostick Surprise Release New Album and Announce Tour

Bad Wolves' Zombie Cover Gets Grace Gracie Treatment

Tony Lucca And Tom Mackell Announce U.S. Tour

Richie Hawtin Announces Only American Close Show Of 2018

Teen Music Star Sevi Ettinger Takes On Heavy Topic With New Single

Singled Out: Clayton Morgan's Taste For Live

From First To Last Release New Song With Skrillex

The Offspring and 311 Cover Each Other's Hits

L.A. Guns and London Quireboys Offshoot The Brutalists Announce Album

The Beach Boys Announce SiriusXM Town Hall Event

Nonpoint Announce New Album and Tour With He Is Legend

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.