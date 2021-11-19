Singled Out: Brion Starr's Same Flame (Stay With Me)

NYC's glam revivalist Brion Starr just release his Tony Visconti (David Bowie, T. Rex, Sparks) produced album "A Night To Remember" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Same Flame (Stay With Me)". Here is the story:
"Same Flame" is the story of the end of the night, you've met some people who you know are your twin flames, you do not want the night to end so you go to someone's apartment and block out the light.. eternal night, love, care, friendship, knowing that the people you love will be there for you when the light never comes back.
An exploration of the other, friendship that defies definition, the twin like Gemini. Pushing with love to find new worlds. Same Flame.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Singled Out: Brion Starr's Morning Light
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Complete New Studio Album- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Raise The Roof 2022 World Tour- more
Foo Fighters Recruit Tad Lasso Star For 'Love Dies Young' Video- Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Hometown Takeover- more
Aerosmith To Release Recently Discovered 1971 Recording- The Metallica Black Box To Be Opened- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss- more
Journey, Billy Idol, Toto Announce North American Tour- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Updates About Richie's Heart Surgery Recovery- more
Sites and Sounds: The Allman Family Revival
Root 66: James McMurtry- Ian Jones- Tommy Womack
Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021
Appice Perdomo Project - Energy Overload