Singled Out: Brion Starr's Same Flame (Stay With Me)

NYC's glam revivalist Brion Starr just release his Tony Visconti (David Bowie, T. Rex, Sparks) produced album "A Night To Remember" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Same Flame (Stay With Me)". Here is the story:

"Same Flame" is the story of the end of the night, you've met some people who you know are your twin flames, you do not want the night to end so you go to someone's apartment and block out the light.. eternal night, love, care, friendship, knowing that the people you love will be there for you when the light never comes back.

An exploration of the other, friendship that defies definition, the twin like Gemini. Pushing with love to find new worlds. Same Flame.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Brion Starr's Morning Light

News > Brion Starr