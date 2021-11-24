AC/DC Score Three Grammy Nominations

(hennemusic) AC/DC have scored three nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony with their latest studio album, "Power Up," including best rock album honors.

The Recording Academy unveiled the list on Tuesday for the 64th event, which sees the band's 2020 record as a contender for Best Rock Album (alongside projects by Foo Fighters, Chris Cornell, Paul McCartney, and Black Pumas), while the set's lead single, "Shot In The Dark", was recognized as a finalist in the Best Rock Performance and Best Music Video categories.

Recorded with producer Brendan O'Brien in Vancouver in 2018, the album sees guitarist Angus Young joined by three members of the group's "Back In Black" lineup - singer Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd - alongside rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, who stepped in for co-founder Malcolm Young after he retired in 2014 due to dementia before passing away in 2017.

"Power Up" debuted at No. 1 in more than 20 countries - including the US and UK, among others - while also enjoying a four-week run atop the Australian charts.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on the CBS Network from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, January 31, 2022 starting at 8 pm ET. Watch the video for "Shot In The Dark" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

