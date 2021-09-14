Eric Church Shares Behind The Scenes Video For New Tour

Eric Church has shared a behind the scenes video for his upcoming very first in-the-round The Gather Again Tour that he will be launching later this week.
He will be hitting the road to support his triple album, "Heart & Soul," which features the CMA nominated Single of the Year and Song of the Year, "Hell Of A View".
The trek is kicking off this Friday, September 17th in Lexington, KY at the Rupp Arena and will wrap up on May 20th of next year at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Church had this to say, "The hardest thing I've done thus far in my career is this setlist. It's not a normal record; it's three. So, you add 28 songs to what we already had going, which is a pretty stacked and packed setlist, and when you start to try to get rid of stuff and change it every night - which I'm committed to; we're still going to play the different set, we're going to give people different experiences - it has been maddening.
"It's the most musical we've ever been. To see the way the new music happens in the show is something that I'm excited just to see and, also, we're trying to reimagine songs that we've played 100 times, playing them different, and that's just fun. It's fun for us to do. There's going to be a lot of songs that fans aren't gonna recognize at first, that we're gonna start singing and they're going to go 'oh yeah, that's that song.' So, I think it's just fun after this many years to change it up and make it about music; make it musical. I'm just excited to see the reaction."
He said of his very first in-the-round tour, "I've never played a stage like this in my career... I've never seen anybody play one like this. There's really no front... It's kind of like a cage match. I mean once we get out there the crowd is everywhere. They're behind you, they're on the sides, and I love that.... The reason it's called The Gather Again Tour is we want people on top of us, and they will be."
See the dates and watch the behind the scenes video below:
Guns N' Roses' Classic Referenced In Eric Church's 'Heart On Fire'
Eric Church Announces North American Gather Again Tour
Eric Church Becomes 'Break It Kind Of Guy' With New Song
Eric Church Shares New Single 'Never Break Heart'
Eric Church Shares New Song And Plotting North American Tour
Eric Church Streams 'Heart On Fire' From New Triple Album
Eric Church Wins CMA Entertainer Of The Year Award
Eric Church Lighting Up Radio With New Song 'Hell Of A View'
Eric Church Releasing New Single 'Stick That In Your Country Song'
Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid- Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Steve Perry Shares First Song From Christmas Album- Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock Stern- Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions- more
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine
The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America
Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'
Thomas Rhett Goes No. 1 With 'Country Again'
Green Day Share Live Cover Of KISS Classic
Eric Church Shares Behind The Scenes Video For New Tour
Foo Fighters Receive Global Icon Award At MTV VMAs
Charming Liars Cover Earth, Wind and Fire Classic 'September'
In The A.M. Streaming New Single 'Save Yourself'