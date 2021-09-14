Eric Church Shares Behind The Scenes Video For New Tour

Eric Church has shared a behind the scenes video for his upcoming very first in-the-round The Gather Again Tour that he will be launching later this week.

He will be hitting the road to support his triple album, "Heart & Soul," which features the CMA nominated Single of the Year and Song of the Year, "Hell Of A View".

The trek is kicking off this Friday, September 17th in Lexington, KY at the Rupp Arena and will wrap up on May 20th of next year at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Church had this to say, "The hardest thing I've done thus far in my career is this setlist. It's not a normal record; it's three. So, you add 28 songs to what we already had going, which is a pretty stacked and packed setlist, and when you start to try to get rid of stuff and change it every night - which I'm committed to; we're still going to play the different set, we're going to give people different experiences - it has been maddening.



"It's the most musical we've ever been. To see the way the new music happens in the show is something that I'm excited just to see and, also, we're trying to reimagine songs that we've played 100 times, playing them different, and that's just fun. It's fun for us to do. There's going to be a lot of songs that fans aren't gonna recognize at first, that we're gonna start singing and they're going to go 'oh yeah, that's that song.' So, I think it's just fun after this many years to change it up and make it about music; make it musical. I'm just excited to see the reaction."



He said of his very first in-the-round tour, "I've never played a stage like this in my career... I've never seen anybody play one like this. There's really no front... It's kind of like a cage match. I mean once we get out there the crowd is everywhere. They're behind you, they're on the sides, and I love that.... The reason it's called The Gather Again Tour is we want people on top of us, and they will be."

See the dates and watch the behind the scenes video below:





The Gather Again Tour

Sept. 17, 2021 Rupp Arena Lexington, Ky.Sept. 18, 2021 Nationwide Arena Columbus, OhioSept. 24, 2021 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, OhioSept. 25, 2021 KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y.Oct. 1, 2021 Alerus Center Grand Forks, N.D.Oct. 2, 2021 Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, ManitobaOct. 8, 2021 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, Pa.Oct. 9, 2021 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.Oct. 15, 2021 Ball Arena Denver, Colo.Oct. 22, 2021 Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AlbertaOct. 23, 2021 SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SaskatchewanOct. 29, 2021 Rogers Arena Vancouver, British ColumbiaOct. 30, 2021 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, Wash.Nov. 12, 2021 Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, Tenn.Nov. 13, 2021 Ford Center Evansville, Ind.Dec. 3, 2021 SNHU Arena Manchester, N.H.Dec. 4, 2021 UBS Arena Belmont Park, N.Y.Dec. 10, 2021 The Anthem Washington, D.C.Dec. 11, 2021 The Anthem Washington, D.C.Dec. 17, 2021 Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C.Dec. 18, 2021 Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C.Jan. 7, 2022 Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, Neb.Jan. 8, 2022 Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, S.D.Jan. 14, 2022 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, OntarioJan. 15, 2022 Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, OntarioJan. 21, 2022 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, Mich.Jan. 22, 2022 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Mich.Feb. 4, 2022 KFC Yum! Center Louisville, Ky.Feb. 5, 2022 Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Ind.Feb. 11, 2022 CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, Neb.Feb. 12, 2022 Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, IowaFeb. 18, 2022 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Mo.Feb 19, 2022 BOK Center Tulsa, Okla.Feb. 25, 2022 Hampton Coliseum Hampton, Va.Feb. 26, 2022 Spectrum Center Charlotte, N.C.March 4, 2022 Amway Center Orlando, Fla.March 5, 2022 Amalie Arena Tampa, Fla.March 11, 2022 United Center Chicago, Ill.March 12, 2022 Enterprise Center St. Louis, Mo.March 18, 2022 Resch Center Green Bay, Wis.March 19, 2022 Resch Center Green Bay, Wis.March 25, 2022 Legacy Arena at the BJCC Birmingham, Ala.March 26, 2022 Simmons Bank Arena Little Rock, Ark.April 1, 2022 Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TexasApril 2, 2022 AT&T Center San Antonio, TexasApril 8, 2022 Toyota Center Houston, TexasApril 9, 2022 Smoothie King Center New Orleans, La.April 15, 2022 Moda Center Portland, Ore.April 16, 2022 Spokane Arena Spokane, Wash.April 29, 2022 ExtraMile Arena Boise, IdahoApril 30, 2022 Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UtahMay 6, 2022 Pechanga Arena San Diego, Calif.May 7, 2022 STAPLES Center Los Angeles, Calif.May 11, 2022 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, Calif.May 13, 2022 T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nev.May 14, 2022 Gila River Arena Glendale, Ariz.May 20, 2022 Madison Square Garden New York, N.Y.

Behind the scenes video

